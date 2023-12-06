Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.