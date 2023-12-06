Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

