Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,461 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

