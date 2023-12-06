Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.