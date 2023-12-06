Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF comprises about 6.5% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.25% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

SPAX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Profile

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

