Cohanzick Management LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,327. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

