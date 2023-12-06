Cohanzick Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Cohanzick Management LLC reduced its position in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,488 shares during the period. Mars Acquisition makes up about 3.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Mars Acquisition worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mars Acquisition by 122.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,111 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $444,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Mars Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mars Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

MARX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,541. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

