Cohanzick Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares during the period. Cartesian Growth Co. II accounts for about 3.3% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RENE. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 939,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 499,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,834,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock remained flat at $10.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

