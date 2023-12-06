Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. ESH Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,028,000.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESHAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,048. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

ESH Acquisition Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.