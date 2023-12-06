Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,337,000.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GODNU remained flat at $10.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

