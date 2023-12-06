Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Trailblazer Merger Co. I accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth $238,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth $636,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth $2,092,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

TBMC remained flat at $10.41 during trading on Wednesday. 49,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,975. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

