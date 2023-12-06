Cohanzick Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)

Cohanzick Management LLC decreased its stake in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AP Acquisition worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in AP Acquisition by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 243,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in AP Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AP Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AP Acquisition alerts:

AP Acquisition Price Performance

APCA remained flat at $11.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. AP Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $11.20.

AP Acquisition Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.