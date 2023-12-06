Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 27,297 Shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the period. Generation Asia I Acquisition makes up 2.2% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Generation Asia I Acquisition worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAQ. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 6,982.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 924,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 911,184 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Generation Asia I Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

