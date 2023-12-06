Cohanzick Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Cohanzick Management LLC reduced its stake in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Cartica Acquisition worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,091,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 462,093 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cartica Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Kim LLC lifted its position in Cartica Acquisition by 56.3% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cartica Acquisition by 4.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CITE remained flat at $10.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

