Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cohen & Steers worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,304. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

