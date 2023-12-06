Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CIBN opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile
