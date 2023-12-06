Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Articles

