Concorde Financial Corp Sells 270 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Concorde Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,278,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,021,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 213,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.0% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. 514,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $10,873,917 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.