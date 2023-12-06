Contrasting Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) & Nichias (OTCMKTS:NICFF)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) and Nichias (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Honeywell International and Nichias, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 1 5 3 0 2.22 Nichias 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honeywell International presently has a consensus price target of $211.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Honeywell International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Nichias.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 14.87% 34.63% 9.93% Nichias N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honeywell International and Nichias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Honeywell International and Nichias’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $35.47 billion 3.66 $4.97 billion $8.07 24.41 Nichias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Nichias.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Honeywell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honeywell International beats Nichias on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment provides software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as provides materials based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, and software solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and data and asset management productivity software solutions. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum. It also provides various fluoropolymer materials, processed products, containers, injection molded products, welded products, and corrosion-resistant linings, as well as tubes, hoses, and bellows; filter products and environmental equipment; and auto parts comprising sealing materials, and retaining and sound-proofing parts/materials, as well as heat-protection products, control parts, and materials. In addition, the company offers building materials, including heat-insulation materials for housing, eaves and soffit boards, calcium silicate boards, decorated calcium silicate boards, wrap-type fireproofing covering materials, raised-access floor systems, non-residential heat-insulation materials, refractory materials, and stack lining materials; and undertakes hot and cold insulation, refractory, electric heater tracing, acoustic insulation, and aerogel heat-insulation works. Further, it provides furniture sliding materials, slide bearing materials, friction materials, expansion joints, and water heaters. The company serves electric power and gas; waste incineration plants; chemical, petroleum refinery, and petrochemical; steel and non-ferrous metals; aluminum casting and processing; paper; building and housing construction; semiconductor and flat panel display; foods and pharmaceutical; medical equipment; electric equipment; aerospace; automobiles; ship building, maintenance, and repair; industrial equipment; and others industries. Nichias Corporation was incorporated in 1896 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

