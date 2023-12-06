Cosmos Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $246.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.08 or 0.00022894 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 377,914,264 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

