D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

