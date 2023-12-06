D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.59

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.59 and last traded at $134.37, with a volume of 232476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

