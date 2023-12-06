Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $219.44 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.73. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

