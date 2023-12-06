DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of DarioHealth worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRIO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 141.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DRIO opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.78.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
