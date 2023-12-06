Decred Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $227.71 million and $1.58 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for $14.51 or 0.00032876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00115551 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,605.34 or 1.59935461 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,689,663 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.