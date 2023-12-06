DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 47.4% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $6.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00115551 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,605.34 or 1.59935461 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.