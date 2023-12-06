Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $361.16 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.