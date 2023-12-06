Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~$13.4-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.