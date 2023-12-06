Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.07.

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

