Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 311,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 63,583 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFIS stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

