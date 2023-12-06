discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
discoverIE Group Stock Down 4.4 %
discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
About discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
