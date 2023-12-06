discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of DSCV traded down GBX 31 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 672 ($8.49). 159,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,659. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 958 ($12.10). The company has a market cap of £647.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,054.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 637.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 741.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

