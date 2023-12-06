discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) to Issue GBX 3.75 Dividend

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 678 ($8.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 586 ($7.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 958 ($12.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 637.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 741.48. The stock has a market cap of £653.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,081.82 and a beta of 1.03.

DSCV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, September 15th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

