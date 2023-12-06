Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.28

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 6186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,652,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

