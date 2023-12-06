Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

DIV traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,917. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.74.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2121932 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

