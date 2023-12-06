Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. 51,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,505. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

