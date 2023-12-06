Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,328. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $659.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

