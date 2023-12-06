Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
EVV stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.57.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
