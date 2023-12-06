Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

EVV stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

