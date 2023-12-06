Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EIM stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

