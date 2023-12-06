Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

EVN stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

