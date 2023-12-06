Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,223 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $193.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

