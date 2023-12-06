Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
EDUC stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
