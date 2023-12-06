Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

