Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.87.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
