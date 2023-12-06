Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,445,229. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

