Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 101.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $874.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

EFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

