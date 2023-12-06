Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 101.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
EFC stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $874.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.42.
EFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
