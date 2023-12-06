EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,052 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

