Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 139.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.