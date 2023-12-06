Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EPSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.38.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
