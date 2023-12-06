Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

