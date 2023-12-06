Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,104,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 4.25. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

