Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

MAA stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

